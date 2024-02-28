Finding the perfect perfume is an experience that seeks to express personality, style and emotions. Suburbia, aware of the importance of these olfactory choices, presents an incredible offer that will make the hearts of fragrance fans beat stronger and thus conquer each of its customers.

Among the aisles of the department store, as well as on its website, you can find elegant perfumes from luxury brands with discounts of up to 70% off. Whether it's a fresh scent for everyday use or a seductive fragrance for a special dinner, Suburbia has options for all tastes and moments.

These are just some of the incredible offers that you will find in Suburbia, as the company offers perfumes for both women and men. Get to know some of the best offers on elegant perfumes with which You are going to stand out wherever you go.

Elizabeth Arden Reed Door Eau de Toilette for Women

⦿ Price: $880

⦿ Family or Collection: Reed Door

⦿ Brand: ELIZABETH ARDEN

⦿ Degree of Concentration: Eau de Toilette

⦿ Fragrance: Fruity

⦿ Includes 1 perfume + 1 refillable mini atomizer

Versace Eros Eau de Toilette for Men

⦿ Price: $1,789

⦿ Family or Collection: Eros

⦿ Brand: VERSACE

⦿ Degree of Concentration: Eau de Toilette

⦿ Fragrance: Citrus

⦿ Top Notes: Mint, green apple, lemon, tonka bean, ambroxan, geranium, vanilla, cedar, vetiver, oakmoss

Nautica Blue Eau de Toilette for Men

⦿ Price: $598

⦿ Family or Collection: Blue

⦿ Brand: NAUTICA

⦿ Degree of Concentration: Eau de Toilette

⦿ Fragrance: Fresh

Paris Hilton Can Can Fragrance Set for Women

⦿ Price: $1,199

⦿ Family or Collection: Can Can

⦿ Brand: PARIS HILTON

⦿ Degree of Concentration: Eau de Parfum

⦿ Fragrance: Fruity

⦿ Notes: Nectarine, black currants, clementine, wild orchid, orange blossom, amber, musk, woody notes.

Katy Perry Purrs Eau de Parfum for Women

⦿ Price: $1,199

⦿ Family or Collection: Purrs

⦿ Brand: KATY PERRY

⦿ Degree of Concentration: Eau de Parfum

⦿ Fragrance: Fruity

⦿ Main Notes: Gardenia, bamboo, peach, red apple, jasmine, freesia, rose, musk, sandalwood, amber, vanilla, coconut, orchid.