Nintendo continues his no-holds-barred fight against piracy with two others complaints against individuals accused of practicing or supporting such activity: these are “Modded Hardware” and moderator “Archbox” of Reddit, who were taken to court by the overactive legal department of the Kyoto company.

Modded Hardware, also known as “Homebrew Homie”, actually answers to the name of Ryan Daly, a Michigan resident who has been engaged in piracy-like activities for a long time, selling modification chips and MIG devices (cartridges capable of playing “backup copies” of games) for Nintendo Switch.

It appears that Nintendo had already privately contacted the person in question to warn of a possible legal maneuver, reaching an agreement according to which the resale of such products would have to cease, but this apparently did not happen.