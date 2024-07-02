Nintendo continues his no-holds-barred fight against piracy with two others complaints against individuals accused of practicing or supporting such activity: these are “Modded Hardware” and moderator “Archbox” of Reddit, who were taken to court by the overactive legal department of the Kyoto company.
Modded Hardware, also known as “Homebrew Homie”, actually answers to the name of Ryan Daly, a Michigan resident who has been engaged in piracy-like activities for a long time, selling modification chips and MIG devices (cartridges capable of playing “backup copies” of games) for Nintendo Switch.
It appears that Nintendo had already privately contacted the person in question to warn of a possible legal maneuver, reaching an agreement according to which the resale of such products would have to cease, but this apparently did not happen.
War on Reddit too
The situation of Archbox is more complex and particular: the latter is a moderator of the r/SwitchPirates channel on Reddit.
The subReddit in question is obviously focused on the dissemination of information regarding illegal uses of Nintendo Switch, but the portal is clearly not comparable to a place for buying and selling illegal material, in fact the position of the person in question, whose name is James Williams, resident in Arizona, is different.
He is accused of promoting piracy, helping to build a community of 190,000 users focused on the practice, according to the indictment, as well as providing information on how to obtain pirated material on various “shops” through the Reddit channel.
In fact, Nintendo had previously banned a subreddit dedicated to the piracy of Nintendo Switch games, demonstrating how the company’s war on this practice takes place in practically every field, after having also shut down the emulators Yuzu, Citra and Suyu.
