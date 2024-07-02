His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, announced that Dubai has won the bid to host the world’s most important conference in the field of artificial intelligence, the Computational Vision Conference (ICCV) 2029.

His Highness said via his official account on the X platform: “We are pleased to announce that Dubai has won the bid to host the most important global conference in the field of artificial intelligence, the ICCV 2029 Computational Vision Conference… which will host more than 15,000 leaders of this important global technological and economic sector, including companies, scientists, decision-makers and governments.”

His Highness added: “Our goal is for the UAE to be at the heart of this sector’s industry, an important part of shaping its global decisions and trends, and a major capital for artificial intelligence in the future.”