The Italian rapper Fedez returns to the center of controversy. After the poisonous argument with his colleague Tony Effe, the singer once again occupies the front pages, but this time for much more pressing reasons. A new revelation could in fact cast a shadow on his already turbulent separation from Chiara Ferragni.

Shocking announcement from the well-known model: “I was with Fedex”

The protagonist of this sensational gossip is Taylor Mega. A 30-year-old model and well-known face in the world of entertainment, she decided to tell her truth to Strip the News. The video of the interview, which will be broadcast on September 27, has already triggered a real media earthquake, fueled by the previews that appeared in some online newspapers.

For months we have been collecting rumors about a suspicious friendship between Fedez and Taylor Mega, fueled by some photos showing the two together in Milan, immediately after the rapper’s breakup with Chiara Ferragni. The gossips had immediately insinuated that there had been some affection between the two already during Fedez’s marriage, raising suspicions of betrayal.

The rapper, known for his outspokenness, had already touched on the topic in response to Tony Effe’s recent diss track. In his typical cutting manner, Fedez had dedicated some scathing verses to the issue, singing:

“I got you some flowers that taste like asphalt, with Chiara Biasi making you keta, you talk about gossip and you get the hang of it, you told her who supported you, you were my bitch, not Taylor Mega”

However, Taylor Mega turned the tables. Interviewed by Valerio Staffellithe model confirmed that she had one relation with Fedez. The bomb exploded when Staffelli asked her if this relationship had happened while the rapper was still married to Chiara Ferragni. Taylor’s response left everyone stunned: he didn’t openly deny it, but he left doubt, adding fuel to the fire of speculation.

As if that wasn’t enough, during the “Striscia la Notizia” report, Taylor Mega denied another rumor that was circulating on social media. Some had speculated that one of his cryptic messages, “This thing that all the goody-goodies want to do and then they are the worst breaks me”it was a dig aimed precisely at Chiara Ferragni. The model firmly denied it, declaring that that post was in no way aimed at Fedez’s ex-wife.

The rapper, who in recent weeks has been involved in continuous public clashes and dissing with other artists, now finds himself facing a further media storm. This story promises to be around for a long time to come.