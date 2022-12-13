Many people enjoy playing video games, but AAA gaming is an expensive hobby. To play modern video games, you must frequently purchase a console or a high-end computer (or both). After that, you must purchase the game. However, many people already own smart TVs and wonder, “Can I play games on my smart TV?” The answer is that you can play video games on your smart TV.

This article will explain how to use your smart TV to access android games and play games from your Steam account.

Smart TV built-in games

Android is used by the vast majority of smart TVs on the market. As a result, there’s a good chance you have access to hundreds of free games via Play Market. You will play games on your smart TV in the same way that you would on a smartphone or tablet. Many games are available on Play Market for smart TV, many of which originated on consoles or PCs.

In recent years, smart TV manufacturers have begun to collaborate with streaming services such as GameFly and Steam to deliver AAA games to smart TVs. Aside from that, you can access your Steam library to buy and play games from strategy to quiz with topics from fantasy to the history of roulette. However, this only works with Samsung Smart TVs, and there is a chance that you will not be able to stream.

How to Play Games on Apple TV

You can only play games on an Apple TV 4th generation or later. Set it up correctly, then sign in with your Apple ID. Here’s how to use Apple TV to play games:

Get the games from your app store: Search through the games category in the App Store from your home screen to find the games that interest you the most on Apple TV. Once you’ve found the one you want to play, click “Get” to download it – though some games are only available for purchase, so have your credit card handy. Paid games are frequently created by well-known game developers and may provide a higher-quality experience than a free alternative.

Depending on the game, you can use a wireless game controller or the Siri Remote as your Apple TV game controller. The remote includes an accelerometer and gyroscope, making it suitable for games requiring motion control. Although these sensors are not available in the newly released second-generation Siri Remote, there are other games that do not require motion features that you can play.

How to Use Smart TV to Access Your Steam Library

According to the previous section, some smart TVs can stream games from various streaming services directly into your smart TV. However, there is an issue. What should you do if your friends come over and want to play Fifa, Mortal Kombat, or another cooperative game? Maybe you have a high-end PC and want to play certain games on a larger screen.

HDMI cord

One solution is to purchase a long HDMI cable and connect it to your smart TV. However, this is not always practical, and the cords can be inconvenient to run throughout your home or apartment. You can move your PC closer to the smart TV, but this causes additional issues that the second method easily avoids.

Remote Play on Steam

Users can launch games on one gaming system and stream them to another PC, laptop, smart TV, tablet, or smartphone using Steam Remote Play. You only need to connect your device to Steam via the link to start playing games. Aside from that, you can invite your Steam Friends to remote co-op sessions without having to own or launch the game yourself. Your friend can play games on his smart TV while another is playing the same game on your PC. The lack of cable necessitates the use of high-speed internet and a powerful computer to stream games to your smart TV.

Steam Remote Play is an excellent feature that enables you to play co-op with friends who cannot afford expensive PCs or new games. You can play games on your big smart TV while sitting on the comfortable sofa rather than the chair, and no additional cables are required. However, if you have slow internet or a low-end computer, this feature will not work. Your games will take too long to load, and there will be no benefits to playing on smart TV over playing on a computer.

Conclusion

Televisions have evolved from large black boxes to sleek and minimalistic designs that improve image quality and add features. Playing games on Smart TVs provides a more realistic experience and better picture quality than playing on your smartphone. Try any of these platforms for a memorable gaming experience with your loved ones.

We hope you found this article helpful in determining how to play games on your smart TV.