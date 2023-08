How did you feel about the content of this article?

Colombia had criticized the expropriation of the UCA, which had its management taken over by the Sandinista regime and the name changed to the National University Casimiro Sotelo Montenegro | Photo: EFE/STR

The Nicaraguan dictatorship accused Colombia of adopting an “interventionist” position by criticizing the expropriation of the Central American University (UCA) by the regime of Daniel Ortega.

In a statement released this Saturday (19), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia had expressed “concern” with the confiscation of assets from the UCA, which had its management taken over by the Sandinista regime and its name changed to National University Casimiro Sotelo Montenegro after accusations of “terrorism”.

“Colombia expresses its deep solidarity with the students, teachers and other staff affected by the seizure of the assets of the UCA, which, under the management of the Society of Jesus, is one of the main educational institutions in Nicaragua,” said the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Colombian government vehemently condemns all measures that limit religious, academic and expression freedom,” the ministry added.

According to information from the newspaper Confidencial, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Nicaraguan dictatorship released a note in which it said that it does not recognize the Colombian government “as any authority” and that it “categorically rejects the interventionist position” of Bogotá.

The Sandinista regime added that the Colombian statement is a manifestation of “insolence and vulgar ignorance about [qual seria] the correct attitude in the management of affairs between States” and warned that the government of Gustavo Petro “keep an eye on its own problems, which are enormous and greatly affect life and indispensable citizen coexistence in their own country”.

He also recommended that the Colombian government “see the lock in their own eye and not in that of others, not to meddle in what does not interest them and will not interest them, because in Nicaragua we are free and will never again be slaves”.

“Servility or servitude before the imperial lords never left anything good and never served to hide the pests themselves, the cruelest miseries or misfortunes, the diseases of the soul that can only be cured by taking care of them with care and devotion”, he also pointed out. the Sandinista dictatorship.