Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/20/2023 – 17:24

The blackout that affected the supply of electricity across most of the country on Tuesday, the 15th, provoked a debate among sector agents about the participation of renewable sources in the Brazilian electricity matrix and its impacts on the operation.

The event, according to the National Electric System Operator (ONS), caused the electrical separation of the North and Northeast regions from the South and Southeast/Center-West regions, with the opening of interconnections between the regions. The term “opening” is used when a transmission line goes out of operation. It is possible that more than one event resulted in the problem.

In the last decade, the Northeast region has become an exponent of generation via renewable sources, especially wind and solar, becoming an energy exporter for load centers, concentrated in the Southeast/Center-West submarket.

To give you an idea, in July alone, wind energy was responsible for more than 80% of the expansion in energy generation observed in the country. Of the 525.5 megawatts (MW) added, 421.2 MW came from 18 new wind farms , of which seven are located in Rio Grande do Norte, according to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel).

Despite being cleaner and cheaper, these renewable sources are not unanimous in the sector because of their intermittent characteristic, that is, they do not generate all the time. Added to this point is the discussion about the size of the expansion of transmission networks for their “transport”.

What was said

The Brazilian Association of Piped Gas Distribution Companies (Abegás), for example, took advantage of Tuesday’s blackout to issue a note regarding the need to expand the use of fuel.

“The occurrence of blackouts in Brazil, beyond the reasons that motivated the blackout this Tuesday, reinforces the importance of investing in constant and resilient energy sources that guarantee energy security. This is the case with thermoelectric plants powered by natural gas,” he said in a note.

The partner and founder of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (CBIE), Adriano Pires, who is also in favor of the development of the gas market, said he believed that the interconnected transmission system, with “enormous” transmission lines, would be a problem. “We need more security in the system,” he wrote on social media.

The initiative was criticised. Also in a note, the president of the National Front of Energy Consumers, Luiz Eduardo Barata Ferreira, said, without naming the agents, that he sees with “concern” the efforts to “defend interests that wisely do not make sense in the conditions of the electricity sector, such as the increase in the participation of thermal plants in the base of electric energy generation”.

“It is regrettable the opportunism of some who seek privileges and intend to create chaos by taking advantage of the moment to encourage the use of expensive, polluting and unnecessary energy for the system”, he added.

The position was reiterated by the president of Abrace Energia, an association that represents large energy consumers, Paulo Pedrosa. “Without knowing the causes, one cannot piggyback on this failure to defend all kinds of absurdities in the form of overinvestment in transmission and mandatory contracting of expensive and unnecessary energy,” he said on a social network.

The government’s position

At the press conference held on Tuesday, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, defended renewables. “The system has to improve and adapt to clean and renewable energies. The fact is that they are fundamental and essential for the energy transition”, he said.

The former senator highlighted the role of hydroelectric plants in the electrical system, which he said was robust, despite the need for improvements. Enthusiastic about the natural gas market and critical of the reinjection strategy used by oil companies, Silveira did not highlight the source at the time, nor did he relate the growth of renewables and the program to stimulate the gas market to the blackout.