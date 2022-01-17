NFL playoffs



Chiefs end Roethlisberger’s career – 49ers surprise against Dallas



Ben Roethlisberger.

Photo: AP/Ed Zurga





Dusseldorf Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ended his career after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs. In the other game, German pro Mark Nzeocha and the San Francisco 49ers defeat the Dallas Cowboys.







The Kansas City Chiefs won their playoff duel with the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21, ending the 18-year career of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for good. The Steelers’ playmaker had already said at the end of the main round that his NFL career would probably end after this season and that he would stop with the Steelers after two Super Bowl titles. In his last appearance in the National Football League, Roethlisberger’s performance on Sunday evening (local time) was far from enough to give his team a chance against the Chiefs, which were far too strong.

The veteran made 29 of his 44 tries to a teammate and finished the game with 215 yards and two touchdowns. He was clearly overshadowed by Patrick Mahomes, who had an outstanding five touchdown passes and a total of 404 yards. Even Travis Kelce threw a touchdown pass for the Chiefs.

Kansas City, 2020 winners and 2021 defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, now meets the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round next weekend (Monday 12:30 a.m. CET). The Chiefs are the favorites in this game as well, although not as clearly as against the Steelers. After a slow start from both teams and a 7-0 lead for the Steelers, the Chiefs came back with power and scored 35 points in a row.







The German football professional Mark Nzeocha managed the first upset with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL playoffs. The German linebacker won 23:17 with the five-time Super Bowl champion on the wildcard weekend at the Dallas Cowboys and can dream of returning to the grand final.

Nzeocha (31) had been activated for the game at short notice, but his heart sank in the meantime: Because he hit the Dallas punter’s leg after a series of attacks by the Cowboys that had already failed, the drive was allowed to continue.

In the end, it was just enough for the 49ers because Dak Prescott made a mistake: Before what was supposed to be the last chance for a touchdown to win, the Cowboys quarterback failed to hand the ball over to the referee team – time ran out, the game was over .

(kron/dpa)