Companies The number of bankruptcies increased last year compared to the first pandemic year

Compared to 2019, the number of bankruptcies decreased by 5.7 percent.

Last year 15.8 per cent more bankruptcies were filed than a year earlier, according to data published by Statistics Finland.

Throughout last year, 2,473 bankruptcies were filed, 338 more than in 2020, when the global coronavirus pandemic began.

Bankruptcies increased the most in the construction industry last year. In relative terms, the number of bankruptcies increased the most in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector, where 54.8 per cent more bankruptcies were filed.

The number of person-years in companies filed for bankruptcy totaled 11,491, which is 615 person-years more than in the previous year.

There have been recent changes to the Bankruptcy Act due to the pandemic. Bankruptcy filings were restricted by an amendment from May 2020 to the end of January 2021. Thereafter, an amendment to the law was in effect until September 2021 that prevented creditors from filing for bankruptcy due to short-term payment difficulties. According to Statistics Finland, the effect of changes in the law on the number of bankruptcies cannot be directly assessed from bankruptcy statistics.

However, the number of bankruptcies filed during the pandemic has remained lower than usual.

The commencement of bankruptcy does not always always mean the “bankruptcy” of a company or professional in the true sense of the term. Bankruptcy litigation is a complex and multi-stage legal process in which the proceedings may be interrupted.