by VALERIO BARRETTA

Newey and Aston Martin, the real goal is 2026

Sign Adrian Newey It is a true declaration of intent: with this signature, Aston Martin demonstrates that it wants to be serious, making the definitive leap in quality from a mid-range team to a team capable of winning and marking an era in Formula 1.

This cycle will start around March 2025 (Newey himself said so in a press conference) but in substance the fruits will be seen only in 2026, when Formula 1 will inaugurate the new regulations. Both the designer and Stroll, in different terms, have in fact admitted that the real objective of the team is precisely to focus on 2026, while not abandoning 2025 regardless.

Newey’s words

“As for the chassis, the aerodynamic regulations will be announced on January 1st or 2nd. I will join the team about two months later. It will therefore be a matter of updating myself as quickly as possible.. And, just as importantly, I will have to get to know the whole team, learn to work with everyone and get the best out of each other.“, commented Newey. “The rules, of course, are an opportunity because there will be a reset for everyone. We don’t know if we’ll be able to exploit it or not, but I think I never have to worry too much about these things: as always, you go ahead and do the best job you can, what will be will be. In the end every F1 team is the same, there are three main departments – aerodynamics, mechanical design and vehicle performance – so we will make sure we have synergy between those departments and with Honda on the power unit.“.

Stroll’s words

“We are trying to find our way back. We are currently fifth in the championship. To be honest, I would like to be in a better position, I don’t want to be misunderstood. So our goal is to make a better car for 2025. But above all, next year we will focus most of our energies on 2026“, Stroll promised instead. “Adrian is essential (he repeats it three times, ed.) and he’s the most important piece of the puzzle. He certainly is from a technical standpoint, but also from a leadership standpoint, he’ll lead the technical team. And I think that will have a ripple effect throughout the organization.“.