The new platform will offer a better experience for the live broadcasts that are being planned for the new season
OneToro, the leading bullfighting content platform, announces the launch of OneToro OTVa renewed and improved application that promises to revolutionize the way in which fans enjoy bullfighting.
From today, is now available to download in the main application stores. Those already subscribers to the platform will simply have to download the new app on their usual devices and access with the same username and password that they have been using until now.
After a year of intensive work and listening to subscribers’ suggestions, OneToro OTV comes with numerous improvements that offer a unique and immersive experience. With about 2,500 hours of content on demand, which include fairs, celebrations, movies, programs and series, the platform reaffirms its commitment to being the world reference in 100% bullfighting content.
The new platform will also offer a better experience for the live broadcasts that are being planned for the new season with new and important improvements. With this new development, OneToro positions itself at the technological forefront, showing its commitment to the future of bullfighting and adapting to new technologies.
OneToro OTV news:
● Better image quality to capture even the smallest details.
● Trailers prior to each content.
● Live ambient sound, to feel the emotion as if you were in the square itself.
● Complete control over live broadcasts: pause, restart and rewind as you like.
● Modern and intuitive design, optimized for easy navigation.
● Continue watching: Pick up any content where you left off.
● Expanded collections with more national and international bullfighters and ranches.
● Optimized search engine and direct access to news organized by topic.
● Personalized recommendations based on your preferences.
● A premiere every week: enjoy our exclusive content such as series, documentaries, programs and much more.
● Screen overlay. You can view your content while browsing your device.
The new OneToro OTV experience is now available to all its subscribers, they only need their usual username and password to download the new application and start exploring all these improvements.
