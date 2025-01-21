Donald Trump has already returned to the White House. After four years and an electoral campaign that was very turbulent, the Republican was inaugurated this Monday and has thus become, the 47th president of the United States. An investiture ceremony that, due to the weather conditions, was not outdoors but inside the Capitol and in which the country’s new president was surrounded by both his family and a large number of political personalities who have come to Washington DC to support him.

After taking the oath of office on the Bible – the same one on which Abraham Lincoln swore – Trump gave a speech in which he talked about how this new legislature begins a new era. with which to “restore trust and common sense.” He has also spoken about the first measures that he is going to approve, which include the declaration of a national emergency due to immigration, the increase in tariffs on numerous countries, or ending all environmental measures. These have been the most notable phrases from his investiture speech:

“The golden age of America begins now, the decline of this country is over. From this day on our country will be strengthened and respected around the world. We will be the envy of all nations and we will not allow them to take advantage of us”

“They have tried to end my freedom and even my life. A few months ago a bullet flew through my ear and I believe that I preserve my life for a reason: God has allowed me to make the United States a great country again”

“My government will be inspired by the search for excellence. We are not going to forget our country, we are not going to forget our Constitution and we are not going to forget our God”

“I am going to sign a series of historic executions. First I will declare a national emergency on the country’s southern border and all illegal entry will be stopped immediately”

“We will begin the process of returning millions of foreigners and criminals to the places they came from and we will designate the Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations”

“We are going to institute the ‘Stay in Mexico’ policy and I am going to end the ‘Catch and Release’ policy. I am going to send troops and soldiers to the southern border to repel the shameful invasion of our country”

“Today I declare a national energy emergency. The United States is going to once again be an industrial country and we are going to use oil and gas. We are going to fill our reserves and we are going to export our energy to the whole world”

“My measures are going to end the ‘Green Deal’ and the electric vehicle. In other words, you will be able to buy the car you want”

“We are going to impose tariffs and taxes on foreign countries to protect citizens”

“After years of unconstitutional and illegal efforts to curtail freedom of expression, I will sign an order to end censorship and promote freedom of expression”

“As of today, the policy of the US Government is that there are only two genders: male and female.”

“I am going to readmit Army soldiers who were expelled for not getting the covid-19 vaccine”

“Just like in 2017 we will once again build the largest army the world has ever seen. Our success will be measured not only by the wars we end, but by the ones we won and those we did not enter”

“We are going to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico and from now on it will be the Gulf of America”

“We never had to give the gift of the Panama Canal and its spirit has been violated. US ships are overcharged and are not treated fairly. We are going to get it back”