Running | Eemil Helander is Finland’s number one in Cooper’s test – Kaisa Mäkäräinen scored a hard result

Running|Public figures and top athletes measured each other at the Stadion Cooper event organized by Topi Raitanen.

Helsinki Running was held at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday Raitanen’s top organized the Stadion Cooper event, where many top athletes and well-known public figures tested their fitness in a 12-minute run.

In the six-part event, the runners include an ex-skier Sami Jauhojärvi (3540 meters), biathlon legend Kaisa Mäkäräinen (3240 meters), narrator Kimmo Porttila (2700 meters), F1 reporter Mervi Kallio (2480 meters) and musicians Ege Zulu (3050 meters) and For VilleGa (3030 meters).

Among the celebrity contestants, the best result was in Jauhojärvi.

Mäkäräinen Cooper’s record was 3550 meters a couple of years ago, of which he was now 310 meters short.

Mäkäräinen said that he had been hiking in the Pyrenees for a week the previous week. He had also had a cold, so now the compression wasn’t too bad.

“I finished five laps breathing through my nose, that is, very easily. In the last lap, I pushed harder because there was another person behind me who really wanted to try his best”, Mäkäräinen said after the run.

In the last one the set saw a fierce battle, when Raitanen himself, Eemil Helander and Mustafa Muuse competed for the title of Finland’s toughest Cooper runner.

Endurance runner Helander achieved the best result, covering a whopping 4,260 meters. Muuse finished second in a tight race, only 40 meters behind Helander’s result.

Kaisa Mäkäräinen enjoyed running in Topi Raitanen’s event.

“The men worked hard to get me here today. There has been weariness in the air. We ran for a good cause, and it got the young man moving,” commented Muuse, 23.

Event organizer Raitanen ran 4130 meters.

In an interview, Muuse acknowledged Raitase, who organized the event, about the result.

“I kept looking, where will Topi come from? Where does Topi come in? We had a duel. Eemil is Eemil. It’s in great shape.”

“It was surprisingly nice! This was a feel-good event”, Muuse summed up.

Striped said that the run was a pain in the ass.

“I knew from the first meter that my body wouldn’t accept acid today. I ran as hard as I could. I tried to enjoy the event, but when the acids are in the ears, it’s a forced twist. I couldn’t help but watch the fierce battle of two young people with joy,” Raitanen said.

Helander, who ran the hardest result, happily commented on his victory.

“Great title. Now it was really measured where I feel. It was windy in the stadium, so meters can be taken in the coming years,” Helander said.

Any proceeds from the event will be directed to the athletics fund, and Raitanen can decide to whom they will be distributed.