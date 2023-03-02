The world is obsessed with croissant supreme or New York rolls, as they are known on the Internet. Regardless of what they are called, they are easy to define and even easier to eat: round buns, hard on the outside but plump and soft on the inside, made with croissant dough and toppings in their crown that fall in love with everyone who manages to try them.

They went viral on social media after a Parisian-style bakery in New York, Lafayette Cafe & Bakery, the will start selling in 2022 under the name of supremes, and now they have landed in several cities in Spain. When Guilherme Gleiser, 33, met them on a trip to the United States, people were still not lining up to eat one of these cakes. After trying the delicacy there, he and his partners decided to bring them to Madrid and start making them in your Novo Mundo bakerylocated on Carnero street in the La Latina neighborhood.

They were not wrong. Here they are also killing it: they sell so much that they can’t keep up. So much so that there are always those who are left without their longed-for round croissant after queuing up. How will the fever be that they have had to ration them: two units per person and reservations are not accepted. “We’re thinking of keeping it to one per person so more people have a chance to try it,” Gleiser confesses. Each New York roll costs six euros, but it is quite large: one is enough and there is plenty to share. So be careful with those with a sweet tooth, because they risk suffering a sugar rush of those that leave you lying on the sofa all afternoon. “Many days, an hour before closing, we no longer have anything to sell,” says the owner.

The Brazilian co-founder of Novo Mundo leaves the workshop for a few minutes to receive us. The whole place smells like butter, there are lines, all the tables are full and there are no New York Rolls. It’s 11 in the morning and they’ve already sold out, even though they’ve only been open for an hour. The next batch of buns will leave at 2:30 p.m., and the third of the day at 6:30 p.m. There is nothing left but to wait.

“The workshop team enters at 5 in the morning and stays until late. However, no matter how many extra hours we work, there are always people who just come for the New York roll and get frustrated. Although many end up trying something else and are also happy”, explains Gleiser. Until recently, in Novo Mundo they were always looking for different ways to promote their pastry with influencers and network collaborations. Nothing worked until, they say, people began to pay attention to the business because of the good treatment they received and how good everything was. Word of mouth did the rest because, indeed, everything is very tasty. ALL.

your luck on-line also changed a few weeks ago when a tiktoker named Marta Iglesias He uploaded a video to his networks trying a New York roll. It was simple, it didn’t last more than 30 seconds, but it was provocative enough to reach two million views. Then the ones from the Madrid Secreto blog they went up a reel to instagram. There the queues began to grow more and more. The icing on the cake was a video uploaded by influencers having dinner with Pablo.

They started out making just six rolls and now bake 200 every weekday and 400 on weekends. Their popularity has also been noted in their networks: they went from having 8,000 followers to 14,000: that translates into having sold approximately 8,000 New York rolls so far since December. The elaboration of his puff pastry products is not easy, as it requires three days. The first for the dough, the second to laminate, work the puff pastry and let it rise, and the third to fill and let cool.

Each month they have different flavors; now in February there are two: one with passion fruit with white chocolate ganache and pecan nuts and one with tiramisu that they make with coffee rum and chocolate with hazelnuts. If you decide to go to Novo Mundo for the rolls, I also recommend trying the ham and cheese croissant and the mascarpone cinnamon roll with homemade apple compote. They are not so viral, but we assure that their flavor does not disappoint.