Gerard van der Horst's latest toy fits nicely with one of his other toys.

Gerard van der Horst, racer and investor, has a striking car collection. We've written about him before because of his McLarens (P1 and Senna), but certainly because of his Lamborghinis. You can call him a regular customer of the brand. Sián, Countach LPI 800-4, even the Essenza SCV12, he has them all. The Huracán STO, which he also has, almost feels like a not so special car, while in doing so you are actually doing the car a disservice.

Huracan STO

Van der Horst's STO is 'simply' the launch specification. This concerns Blu Laufey with orange contrast package. Somehow you would say 'boring', but looking at how crazy some STOs are, the launch specification is actually unique. Moreover, the specification also looks great on the matching toy that Gerard van der Horst now has with his STO.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini

That is a Ducati Streetfighter V4, but specifically the Lamborghini edition. This was announced last year as the ultimate match for any Huracán STO. Many design things have been borrowed from the Lambo to serve as inspiration for the Ducati. Just look at the wheels, for example.

1 of 63

A total of 693 copies of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini were built. That sounds like a random number, but it is 630 + 63. The number 63, the year of Lamborghini's birth, was central this year. That times ten is the number of V4s painted in the special livery for the motorcycle's launch, green and red. The 63 extra copies are reserved for STO owners who want the motorcycle in the color of their car. Van der Horst did that and so his V4 is one of 63 copies.

If the matching STO could be stolen from you and you want the motorcycle even more, you can go to Collecting Cars. There is a brand new Ducati Streetfighter V4 for sale. This is the 'less rare' V4 Lambo edition, but with 1 of 630 pieces still a rare thing.

