Hyundai has started construction of a new advanced research and development center with opening scheduled for 2025. This was announced by the Korean giant itself, explaining how the project was assigned to its HMETC division: it is literally the acronym for Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center, but in concrete terms it is the hub that deals with the research and development operations of Hyundai in Europe. The new research and development center above will be located in the Rhine-Main metropolitan region, Germany.

Up to 25,000 m2 of surface area

In addition to the expected opening date, we also know how much it will be great the structure as a whole: Hyundai speaks of a surface area of ​​25,000 square metres, which will effectively double the space currently available for HMETC's offices and research laboratories. All in the name of sustainability: the Korean company itself says that the entire building will have a highly energy-efficient design and advanced renewable energy systems.

Technological innovation

The work focus of Hyundai's new European research and development center concerns technological innovation: the development of advanced driver assistance systems, more commonly known as ADAS, will certainly be one of the priorities, like infotainment functions and technologies related to electrification. Among the innovations related to this structure that have been announced by Hyundai, the presence of the largest on the site stands out 4W NVH Dynowhich will make it possible to test an entire range of vehicles on a single platform, as well as dynamometers for chassis and powertrain testing.

Important investment

“The new center represents a important investment in the field of research and development and will allow the Group to always be in a cutting-edge position with respect to technological progress in the sector – says Hyundai – In addition to existing offices and research spaces, the new facility will expand HMETC's collaborative working environment, taking a further step towards offering even more job opportunities to professionals who cover various roles in the automotive sector. The Group is committed to promoting a diverse and inclusive work culture and actively seeks talented individuals who share a passion for innovation and sustainability to join its teams.”.