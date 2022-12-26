Since August, intermediaries have had to ask whether consumers want to invest sustainably. But the practice looks different.

How sustainable would you like your investment to be? Better not to ask is still the motto of many consultants. Image: Keystone Switzerland/Laif

Et was not always the case that Stefan Busch explained the UN sustainability goals to his customers in financial consulting. But three years ago, the intermediary from Dresden began to include sustainability issues in his discussions. Good financial planning also has an effect on the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, he believes.

Philip Krohn Editor in business, responsible for “People and Business”.

He wants to think about dealing with money and the ecological footprint of his customers, who are on average 36 years old, and recognize and avoid unnecessary things.

Since August 2, all old-age provision customers must be asked whether their sustainability preferences should be taken into account in the advisory process. With other services, customers are trusted to be able to articulate their wishes and views themselves, but the legislator prefers to build obligations into the financial advice process in order to avoid forgetting something to the detriment of the customer.