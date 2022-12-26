On Saturday, Christmas Eve in Spain changed tragically after a bus crashed on a bridge and fell tens of meters further down a river, killing seven people.

The accident

The accident occurred this Saturday shortly before midnight on a bridge in the municipality of Cerdedo-Cotobade, located in Galicia, near the border with Portugal.

The coach, with nine people inside it left the road and fell into the Lérez river after destroying the protection fence of the bridge that crossed it.

Among the accident victims, two could be rescued alive: the driver of the vehicle, in his sixties, and a woman.

The other seven passengers were found lifeless, according to rescue teams, who posted on Twitter an image of the submerged bus at the bottom of a ravine in a river between tree trunks.

The last of the deceased was found in a recent operation that ended this Monday.

The first two victims were found near the wreckage of the vehicle, a few hours after the accident. The bodies of the other four people were recovered in the Lérez river, where the tragedy occurred, according to the Civil Guard.

Heavy rain during the search

A motorist was the one who gave the alarm signal after verifying that the security barrier of the bridge was destroyed.

The emergency service received a call from inside the bus, which allowed them to locate the vehicle.

The rescue operations were complicated by the heavy rains that fell during the night, which caused an increase in the flow of the river, where the bus plunged, but also by the relief of the area.

They were located, three of them inside the bus and the others in different sections of the Lérez river, and their bodies were removed by rescue teams.

Under the bridge there is “a fairly large drop” of “thirty meters”, confirmed a spokesman for the Civil Guard.

In a statement, the rescuers mentioned that it even reached 75 meters in certain parts. These conditions forced the search work to be suspended for several hours and resumed on Sunday morning, with a team that included mountain rescue units, speleologists and a helicopter.

The incident “is an unmitigated tragedy,” the mayor of Cerdedo-Cotobade, Jorge Cubela, told the media, highlighting the “professionalism” of the rescuers deployed at the scene.

The authorities announced that an investigation has been opened to determine the causes of the accident, still unknown.

According to the Civil Guard spokesman, the bus driver has experience behind the wheel and, in addition, tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

“We still don’t know the causes with certainty,” but “it is true that the weather conditions were very bad yesterday (Saturday) night,” confirmed the president of the Galician community, Alfonso Rueda.

All fatalities found

Emergency service during the search for accident victims

“The rescue teams confirm that all the people who were missing were rescued,” the Galician Emergency Service said on Twitter, specifying that the search device was going to end.

Six dead are of Spanish nationality and one of the victims is Peruvian, all between the ages of 21 and 70.

According to the Civil Guard, among the six Spanish natives of Galicia are a mother and her son.

The seventh fatality is a woman of Peruvian nationality who took care of an elderly person in Cerdedo-Cotobade.

Among the passengers on the bus were people who were visiting relatives detained at the Monterroso prison, located in central Galicia, on Christmas Eve, the regional newspaper La Voz de Galicia reported.

Of the Peruvian victim residing in Soutomaior (Pontevedra), it has only transpired that her name is Edit, and that she took the bus at the bus stop before the scene of the accident, near the house in Cerdedo-Cotobade where she worked taking care of an elderly person .

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

With information from agencies