VBefore the next Prime Ministers’ Conference on Wednesday, the Federal Government’s Corona Expert Council specified specific conditions for possible relaxation of the current restrictions. “Reducing state infection control measures seems sensible as soon as there is a stable drop in hospitalization and intensive care admissions and occupancy,” writes the committee in its most recent statement on Sunday evening. Should this happen, a “level-headed withdrawal of individual infection control measures in the coming weeks” is conceivable. However, the experts warn the federal and state governments against hasty action. “Opening too early carries the risk of a renewed increase in the burden of disease,” it says. In addition, the omicron sub-variant BA.2 must be expected to result in a prolonged or increasing wave of infections.

In its unanimously approved paper, the Expert Council speaks of a “new phase of the pandemic” in which the Federal Republic is now. Compared to other waves, higher incidences were found in connection with omicron, but a reduced burden of disease. “However, there are numerous uncertainties due to an immunity gap in the population that is still far too large,” says the report. Until decisions about possible openings can be made, it is necessary to monitor the key indicators of the pandemic. The experts emphasize that this phase of the pandemic “continues to require a high level of attention”. How long it lasts cannot be “precisely predicted” and depends, among other things, on how many unvaccinated people still decide to have a vaccination.

Experts: Incidence recedes into the background

On Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported a falling nationwide seven-day incidence for the first time since December. The authority gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week as 1467, on Saturday the number was 1474. However, it is possible that infections will still be reported at the beginning of the week. Because Omicron makes less sick, the Expert Council believes that the incidence loses importance – it “takes a backseat” to the assessment of infection control measures, the paper says. “However, the age-dependent incidence is still very helpful for understanding the development and for the predictions, and remains important as a leading indicator over the course of the year.”

The two indicators mentioned by the Expert Council do not currently point to possible easing. The so-called hospitalization incidence shows the proportion of hospital patients with corona infection per 100,000 inhabitants within a week, the value is increasing continuously and is currently 6.46. The number has roughly doubled within a month. The number of patients who have to be treated with an infection in the intensive care units of hospitals nationwide has also been increasing continuously since the beginning of February. After the value had initially dropped drastically since December, there were again 2,386 infected patients in the wards on Sunday. Covid 19 patients occupy almost eleven percent of the available intensive care beds.

The Corona Expert Council has rejected calls not to wear masks and to no longer isolate infected people. “Wearing the masks offers a high level of effectiveness with little individual restriction. The possibility of using the mask requirement, especially in public spaces, should be retained in principle,” write the experts. “If the number of infections is sufficiently low, it can be temporarily lifted”, but the federal and state governments should clearly communicate that this is only happening temporarily. It can be assumed that by next autumn at the latest it will again be necessary to wear masks indoors – at least in facilities in which so-called vulnerable groups are accommodated, for example those in need of care or the sick.







In addition, the Expert Council advises that the test strategy may be adjusted in one respect. After a corresponding examination, tests should only be carried out on symptomatic people, i.e. those infected who show signs of illness. In principle, “an immunity that is as complete as possible should be striven for in order to prevent a renewed, strong wave of illness in the coming months, especially in autumn/winter”. Whether corona measures can be withdrawn and a “post-pandemic state” can be achieved depends above all on whether unvaccinated people still decide to be vaccinated.