This year saw a pretty big announcement regarding the fighting game community, and that was the reveal of Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classicsa compilation of classics that brings together the first steps in which the Japanese company wanted to incorporate comic book heroes in fights where they compete with iconic characters such as those of Street FighterAnd to establish that its launch is near, they have slowly released more trailers.

This time they launched one focused on the first large crossover, Marvel Vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroeshaving the first appearances of fighters such as Mega Man, Venom and up to Captain CommandoExplaining everything we will see in this edition such as conceptual arts, music and little else.

You can see it here:

These are the games that are included in the collection:

– X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM

– MARVEL SUPER HEROES

– X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER

– MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER

– MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES

– MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes

– THE PUNISHER

Please note that the build is in development for PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Youtube