The first person outside the Vatican who has managed to see the Pope since he was admitted to the hospital is the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who went to the Gemelli this Wednesday to visit him and wish him “in the name of the government and of the entire nation that is cured soon”. The fact that doctors authorized the encounter is read as a positive sign of their situation.

Neither the Italian nor the Vatican government have given information about the duration of the meeting nor have they disclosed images. In a written statement, Giorgia Meloni has assured that “I have been glad to see him attentive and receptive.” “As always, we have been joking, he has not lost his proverbial sense of humor,” he added.

On the tenth floor of the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, in the Colina de Monte Mario in Rome, only the three secretaries of the Pope and some agents responsible for his safety can enter. They insist that the Pope is in a good mood and do not give additional information. No one else can see him. When they made a tomography on Tuesday, the medical team blocked the entrance to the Radiology department so that no one saw Francisco.

Some sources assure that this morning, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin has returned to Rome, who had traveled to Burkina Faso to commemorate the 125 years of the Church in this country. It is speculated that this afternoon could also maintain a brief encounter with Francisco to face the most urgent decisions.









Today is the sixth day of the Pope’s convalescence in the Gemelli. “The Pope has rested well, has risen and has breakfast in the armchair,” Matteo Bruni, spokesman for the Vatican, explained during an informal dialogue with journalists.

This Wednesday has also confirmed that the Pope does not need a respirator, and that he breathes autonomously. For its part, the medical team lets you understand that it takes time to assess how the Pope reacts to the therapy that yesterday launched against bilateral pneumonia. What fear most is that the infection extends to other organs. In late today they will publish a medical part, the seventh.