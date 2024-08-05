Nintendo accompanied the launch of the new trailer of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom with the publication of a rich gallery of images which show different moments of the gameplay, as well as some features of the game. In short, if you are among those who are anxiously awaiting this new chapter of the famous series, finally experienced from the princess’s point of view, you really can’t miss them.

Pictures

The images show the locations of Hyrule in detailthat is, the different lands that compose it and some of their inhabitants. This is a rich preview of what we will be able to play on Nintendo Switch on September 26, 2024, when The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released. Among the places shown are the central plateau, some fragments of the outer lands, the arid Gerudo desert and the peak of the Oldin volcano. In the final version, the regions that can be visited will be many more. “The inhabitants of Hyrule have been swallowed up by strange tears that have appeared in the ground and it will be up to Princess Zelda to save the kingdom. But Zelda is not alone: ​​with the help of the fairy Tri, she obtains Tri’s staff that allows her to create imitations called replicas or physical copies of objects found in the environment.” The official press release explains, which continues by talking about how Replicas can be used to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. They can also be combined with each other, sometimes with surprising results.

There is also the possibility of creating replicas of monsters, to fight alongside us. In short, Zelda will have several tools to help the inhabitants of Hyrule in difficulty, some of which will give her secondary missions to complete. There will therefore be a lot to do in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and we can’t wait to play it. Since you are here, you will surely also be interested in seeing the new trailer.