Mexico City.– Puebla beat Santos 1-0 in the final minutes of the match, with a goal from Canadian Lucas Cavallini at 90’+6′ in a game that opened the Apertura 2024 and marked the debut of José Manuel “Chepo” de la Torre as Camotero coach.

With its victory in the opening match, La Franja, as incredible as it may seem, has now won the same number of matches as in the entire previous tournament.

The play that was worth three points for the home team occurred in injury time, after a cross from the right was made by centre-back Ismael Govea, who made a technical error in his attempt to deflect the ball to the corner, as instead of making contact with his head he did so with his left hand.

The central referee Abraham Camacho went to the VAR and awarded the penalty, which Cavallini would convert, with a Panenka-style execution.

“Chepo” was so demanding that seconds later he scolded Cavallini himself, who was drinking water near the bench instead of staying focused in the face of a possible last offensive by the Warriors.

Puebla, the laughing stock of the previous tournament after finishing with just 5 points out of 51 possible, now has 3 points.

The first thing that “Chepo” corrected was the defensive aspect, which is why the young team from Laguna was rarely able to trouble goalkeeper Jesús Rodríguez, perhaps with a low, slipped shot from Aldo López, or with a deflected header from Santiago Muñoz.

The Apertura 2024 has already started and, for now, “Chepo” de la Torre has come out better than Nacho Ambriz.