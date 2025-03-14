The Constitutional endorses the decree that limits the tourist floors in Catalunya by rejecting the appeal of the PP

The Constitutional Court has endorsed on Thursday the Decree Law of the Generalitat that limits the tourist floors in the municipalities with the tensioning housing market. The Plenary of the Court has “completely” dismissed the appeal of the PP parliamentary group against the rule approved by the Government of Pere Aragonès.

As the Constitutional has communicated, the rule that the Generalitat brought forward in 2023 does not contravene the “constitutional protection” of private property, local autonomy or legal certainty. “The possibility of allocating housing to tourist use is not one of the faculties without which the right to property on housing becomes unrecognizable,” they conclude.

The Decree Law sought to put the tourist floors in Catalunya, which have shot in recent years up to more than 100,000 and without the need to meet too many urban requirements. With the new regulations, the Generalitat gives tools to the municipalities to deny licenses and even withdraw the existing ones.

The decree ends perpetuity permits and forces to renew them every five years. In the municipalities with the tensioning housing market, in addition to this setting a maximum threshold of 10 tourist apartments per 10 inhabitants, a barrier that once exceeded about 47 municipalities and that would lead to eliminating up to 28,000 of these floors.

This decree is the one who has in fact accepted the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, for his announcement to close all the tourist floors in the city, around 10,000, in 2028. The date refers to the five years that according to the decree they must pass at least (beginning to count since 2023) to begin to deny licenses.

Catalunya will allow the municipalities for the first time to withdraw licenses from tourist floors

Regarding this five -year transitory regime, it considers the sentence that “considerably reduces the patrimonial impact of regulatory change on housing holders enabled for tourist use confirms to the previous regimes.” It also rejects that the decree is “harmful” for local autonomy. “The regulation affects restrictive sense on municipal urban powers,” says the court, “but concludes that it does so respectfully with local autonomy.”