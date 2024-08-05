On a memorable day for the Colombian gymnastics, Angel Barajas He rose with the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. At just 17 years old, the Cucuteño showed his talent and dedication in a competition full of emotions and expectations.

According to the criteria of

The sports journalist and also Olympic gymnast for Mexico, Elsa Garcia, He highlighted Barajas’ achievement with emotional words: “I promised not to cry, but I was really excited to see this Latin American country in second place fighting with the best gymnasts in the world, There is no comparison. Colombia, second place.” It is heard in the live broadcast of Claro Sports during the presentation of Gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Presenters like Monica Rodriguez celebrated the great gesture of the journalist, “She knows the enormous effort an athlete makes and what it takes to reach the Olympics, whether or not you win a medal.”

That’s why her words and comments are so valuable, in good times and bad. She knows the enormous efforts that an athlete makes and what it takes to reach the Olympics, whether or not one wins a medal. @elsagarciarb https://t.co/IHhVHR7esm — MONICA RODRIGUEZ 🐤 (@MONYRODRIGUEZOF) August 5, 2024

The athlete also stood out through social networks the emotion, again, for the victory for Colombia.

Very emotional wait and finally seeing the historic final result for Colombia with this Olympic silver in the High Bar final in Paris 2024 🥈🇨🇴❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/guS4Gwxuo0 — Elsa Garcia OLY (@elsagarciarb) August 5, 2024

A little about Angel Barajas

Angel Barajasthe talented Colombian gymnast from 17 years, made history by winning the silver medal in the high bar final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. In a close competition, Barajas achieved a score of 14.733, surpassed only by the Chinese Zhang Boheng, who took the gold with 15.133 points. This achievement makes Barajas the first Colombian gymnast to climb onto the Olympic podium in this discipline, highlighting his dedication and effort from a very young age.

Barajas’ performance not only marks a milestone for Colombian gymnastics, but is also a testament to his perseverance and talent. From humble beginnings in Cúcuta, where it began train inspired by your passion from the stunts, to his intense training regimen under the guidance of the trainer Jairo Ruiz Casas, Barajas has shown a remarkable evolution and commitment. His silver medal is a reward for years of sacrifice and a source of pride that has put him Colombia on the international sports scene.

Angel Barajas Photo:EFE Share

Daniela Gutierrez Munar

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS