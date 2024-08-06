The reform of the Highway Code continues to hold sway. Still There are no certain timeframes on when the new road regulation will finally come into force: the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini he’s been talking about it for months now, but we still don’t know when the new rules will be effective. Not even in the latest social update did Salvini himself provide an update on the issue.

Uncertain timing

“We are working to approve the new Highway Code in the shortest possible time to further reduce the number of deaths and accidents on Italian roads – Salvini began at the end of the first meeting in the Senate on the topic – Fortunately, last year the number of victims decreased by 4% but it is still not enough. With this new Highway Code I have some improvement proposals in hand“.

New Highway Code

What are these? proposals? “More sanctions for those who abuse alcohol and drugs, short withdrawal of the license for those who use the cell phone while driving and for those who abandon animals, real road safety education in schools, greater protection for cyclists and motorcyclists, and helmets, insurance and license plates for scooters”listed the minister. Who then focused on scooters: “Unfortunately, the number of deaths on scooters on Italian roads has increased. Use the common sense when you get behind the wheel, always”.