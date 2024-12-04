Almeida closes the file on Ayuso’s partner: he only sees irregularities in “air conditioners” and not in illegal works

The comprehensive renovation that Alberto González Amador carried out in the apartment he shares with his partner, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, will result in a small municipal penalty for the installation of two air conditioners without permission, as revealed this Wednesday by the mayor of Madrid in statements to the media.

“This procedure concluded that the works had complied with what the responsible declaration had made, except for the placement of the air conditioning units,” explained José Luis Martínez-Almeida after the act of tribute to the Constitution organized by the consistory. Furthermore, he assures that “that was what the restoration of legality in the works that had been carried out on that floor consisted of” and that the resolution issued by the City Council “is public.”

Almeida made these statements in response to a request for information from Más Madrid, which has requested copies of the files related to this case and which this Wednesday are not on the municipal portal where they should be displayed, as this newspaper has been able to verify.

The announcement of the closure of the file by the mayor occurs despite the fact that both the Urban Planning area, on which the agency that issues the licenses depends, and the Chamberí Board, the district where the home is located, have refused to provide any information about the case “because it is a private individual,” they argue.

After the revelations published by this newspaper and Más Madrid claimed urban control over this property, an inspection by the Madrid City Council found that González Amador had carried out a comprehensive renovation, which included redistribution of rooms, renovation of electrical installations and the finishes, in addition to changes in the exterior carpentry and installation of awnings and air conditioning equipment. “No enabling urban planning title has been located to cover the works carried out,” concluded the text signed by the technical architect of the district where the home is located.

The statements of the mayor of Madrid, however, reduce these irregularities to the air conditioning equipment and ignore the rest of the work, which included several partition demolitions according to the works file to which Somos Madrid had access.

González Amador processed the works on the property just a few weeks after its acquisition, which took place in July 2022, after his fraud against the Treasury. On August 4 of that year, he requested permission to start works, which were rejected the next day by a municipal official, and in mid-October he acknowledged in another document presented to the Madrid City Council that he had carried out work for a comprehensive reform. It was then that Ayuso’s couple expanded the scope of the work and raised its cost: from the 9,816.73 euros that they declared they were going to cost initially to the 94,289.48 euros that they ended up setting as a budget, almost ten times more and that It corresponds to the cost of installing only air conditioners. The work described included demolishing partitions, floors, false ceilings, tiling and all the kitchen furniture. Also the complete renovation of the electricity, plumbing and sanitation of the property.

Without a license from the City Council

None of the works reported by González Amador had the relevant license from the Madrid City Council, which analyzed the documentation initially provided with unusual speed: the day after presenting it, Friday, August 5, 2022. Dated that day, a The report from the district’s technical architect stated that the responsible declaration for the works presented the day before is “ineffective” and could not be carried out. In this response, provided by Somos Madrid, it was reported that a responsible declaration cannot be extended – as the person affected ended up doing in October – and that the works described required an ordinary license. This report also added that it is mandatory to contemplate the collection of waste from demolition, which had been omitted.

Almeida sends an inspection to the apartment where Ayuso lives and certifies that her partner carried out illegal works

Despite the forceful municipal response, no technician from the Madrid City Council then visited the property where the works had been carried out to check in situ whether the reform had been carried out and whether it complied with the permits. They did respond in the fall to the extension of works requested in October: the officials of the Chamberí Board, the entity in charge of all the processing, resolved on November 2, 2022 that there was once again “inaccuracy, falsehood or omission of an essential nature ” in the documentation presented and they demanded that Alberto González immediately cease the action. They also reminded him that, if works had been carried out, it was mandatory to reverse them and return the property to its previous situation. The report was validated by the general coordinator of Chamberí, María Cristina Goncer, through a resolution in which she decreed the ineffectiveness of the responsible declaration.