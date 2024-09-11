The Japanese publisher and developer Nippon Ichi Software has launched a website with nothing but a countdown timer inside which will end on the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show 2024 Opening . So we’ll find out what game is hiding on September 25th at 5am, to the delight of those who suffer from insomnia. It should be noted that the company has already confirmed that it is a new title, but has not provided any details to understand more.

No clue

It is therefore impossible to say what the mysterious game could be. On teaser site only the countdown and a logo of three gray Xs appear. The other elements of the site are not very helpful, since the background is completely black and there is nothing else to note (no watermarks, nothing). In the slug we can read “newtitle20240911”, with the number being the opening date of the site itself (i.e. today).

The countdown

In the page code we find little else. Just a few links to Nippon Ichi’s social channels and official pages, as well as the standard ones for sharing.

In short, we are groping in the dark, like everyone else. Fortunately, there is not much left to know about it. We also hope that it will be playable at the fair, whatever game it is. That said, Tokyo Game Show 2024 will take place from September 26 to 29, 2024 at the usual Makuhari Messi in Chibain Japan.

For those who don’t know, Nippon Ichi is the publisher of several series that are also very popular in our area, such as Danganronpa and Disgaea.