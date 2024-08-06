Ciudad Juárez— After personnel from the Chihuahua penitentiary system transferred more than 70 inmates from Cereso No. 3 to Penitentiaries 1 and 4 in the cities of Chihuahua and Parral respectively, there is calm at the Ciudad Juárez detention center.

The State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) has strengthened security outside Cereso 3 due to this movement of inmates, in anticipation of some violent incident, but everything has remained calm, said a commander of the corporation.

The changes made within Cereso 3 will reduce problems within the prison walls, since the people who were taken to other prisons were considered problematic.

They are inmates who were in areas 2 and 1, some of whom participated in the fight that occurred last Sunday, explained the commander of Penitentiary Security.