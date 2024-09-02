In the new Traffic Laws water traffic and wave motion will also be discussed. The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure confirmed this through an official note, which states that yesterday the Vice President of the Council, as well as the competent minister, Matteo Salvini, was in Venice to attend the historic regatta and to reiterate the maximum attention towards the city from this point of view.

News Highway Code

Speaking specifically about water traffic, Salvini himself confirmed that it is already the procedure has started to approve the automatic system for detecting the speed of boats, inserted in the new Highway Code that must be approved by Parliament. In doing so, the Deputy Prime Minister reiterated the appeal to all political forces so that the new rules become reality.

Automatic boat speed detection system

“The Highway Code that we have renewed contains important news at all levels – declared Salvini – We have tried to identify specific rules to prevent road accidents as much as possible, but among the new features there is precisely the rule that intervenes on wave motion. We are determined to defend a splendid city like Venice, after having strongly wanted an extraordinary work like the Mose that others have instead opposed. The attention and love for Venice is demonstrated with facts”.