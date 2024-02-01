Konami has published its financial report for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023, which highlights the revenue growth thanks to some very successful launches. In short, it was a truly flourishing period for the Japanese publisher. Incidentally, revenues grew by 11.6%, to 253.1 billion yen (about 1.72 billion dollars), while corporate profits grew by as much as 53%, to 62.8 billion yen (about 427 million dollars), while operating profits increased by 59%, to 59.6 billion yen (approximately 405.2 million dollars).

Kojima trolls Konami

In particular, Konami's revenues were driven by the launches of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 and Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuwa Kiboude Mawatteru, both very successful. Paradoxical that the work of Hideo Kojima, kicked out of the company ten years ago, still continues to earn so much (just a side note). In any case, the performances of eFootball 2024 and Professional Baseball Spirits were also excellent.

Konami's other divisions fared equally well over the period, with the Amusement business doubling year-over-year profits to 2.2 billion yen (about $15 million) on revenue of $16.3 billion. yen (+55%).

The result is that Konami has increased its estimates for the current fiscal year, with revenues growing from the 328 billion yen initially expected, to the 343 billion expected now (+15%). If the data were confirmed, year-on-year growth would be 28.7%.

Similarly, estimates for corporate profit increased by 15.5% (from 63 to 78.5 billion yen, +21.9% year over year), while those for operating profit by 12 % (60 to 72 billion yen, +25.8% year-on-year).