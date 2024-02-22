We are practically already looking forward to the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXHowever, signings can still be made until the beginning of March due to different circumstances.
Here we leave you the latest news from ups, downs and rumors of C2024:
It was known that the attacking midfielder was not entirely happy with the Chicago Fire of the MLS, so he was looking for his return to Mexican soccer, which he already achieved. The athletic youth squad was presented as a new reinforcement of Braves of Juarez.
Last semester the Ivorian striker played with Mazatlanbut an unfortunate injury left him out of the tournament and before finishing it he terminated his contract.
It was known that the African was going to wear the jersey of the Penarol from Uruguay, but at the last minute Xolos tempted him, even his agency, AZTK Sports Promotionswent ahead to the border club to make his arrival official.
Once again the name of Chiquito is heard to reinforce different teams such as America, Chivas either StripedHowever, it would be until Apertura 2024 as long as one of them convinces Pachuca to sell it. The approximate price for the midfielder would be twelve million dollars.
Another one that rang loudly to reach the Liga MX He was the striker who plays in the Central Rosary from Argentina. Unfortunately for Mexican clubs like Atlético San Luis and Chivasespecially the latter, The Scoundrel He renewed the Mexican-Argentine until December 2025.
According to various reports, Striped He still loves the Paraguayan, but it would be for A2024. However, El Cachorro still has a contract with him. Americaso you would have to pay a good amount of money.
