#FCJuarez 🐎

Jairo Torres is a new Braves player.

The former Atlas and Chicago Fire midfielder was offered throughout this winter market to Cruz Azul, but coach Martín Anselmi was not impressed.

It is also worth saying that Torres is coming off a 2022 and 2023 full of injuries. pic.twitter.com/YGuv7RgBCn

— León Lecanda 🦁 (@Leonlec) February 21, 2024