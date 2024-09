Die „Kronenzeitung“ aus Österreich kommentiert: Beiden [AfD und BSW, Anm. d. Red.] What they have in common, however, is their self-image as parties “against those at the top”. They fired sharp broadsides against those in power, especially against the traffic light coalition in Berlin. Both AfD and BSW deny them almost any ability to solve problems.

They paint the state of the country in the darkest of colors and offer themselves as saviors. “Our country is not in good shape,” says the BSW’s founding manifesto. (…) Without a partner, however, the AfD is left with only the opposition. The BSW, on the other hand, could soon find itself in a position to prove itself in government responsibility. Before that, however, oil and water would have to come together: the possible partner CDU is miles away from the BSW’s positions.