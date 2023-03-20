Although Netflix has been very successful with its erotic films, this time it has chosen to delve into the porn industry and tell the secrets of the most famous adult content website in the world: pornhub. His perspective is to expose both sides of the coin (the successful and the dark) in his documentary “To the Bottom: The Story of Pornhub”. If you want to know more details about the film and find out why it has generated so much curiosity, we leave you more details in the following lines.

What is “To the Bottom: The Story of Pornhub” about?

“With interviews with actors, actresses, activists and former employees, this documentary presents an in-depth analysis of the successes and scandals of Pornhub,” reads the official Netflix synopsis.

“To the Bottom: The Pornhub Story” (also called ‘The Millionaire Climax: The Pornhub Story’) takes the viewer into the success story behind the 18+ portal, which is considered one of the most important websites in this industry, but not just limited to explaining the origins and its formula to greatness, the material also exposes dark secrets.

The production of Netflix offers an incisive look at the numerous denunciations that rocked the scene a few years ago. From lawsuits for sexual abuse to alleged human trafficking, the streaming documentary promises to leave nothing in the dark and completely strip the pornographic page.

When does “The Story of Pornhub” premiere on Netflix?

The documentary “The Millionaire Climax: The Story of Pornhub” premiered on Netflix on March 17. To be able to see it, you just have to have a subscription to the service and play the production.

Who is Gwen Adora?

gwen adores is an adult content creator from the United States. The woman began publishing material for her sex blog site in 2016 before making the leap to Pornhub in 2018. What does it have to do with the Netflix documentary then? Well, she is one of the figures that offers her testimony, along with to other personalities like Siri Dahl, Cherie DeVille either Allie Knox.

According to The Sun UK, adores and Asa Akiraa fellow Pornhub advocate, were implicated in a July 2021 lawsuit that accused the company of blackmail.

Gwen Adora is one of the content creators that appear in the Netflix film. Photo: Netflix

The artist has risen up against some of the points made in the streaming film, suggesting that the campaign that led to anti-porn laws in the United States complicated actions to expose exploitation.

“Treating porn the same as non-consensual content and removing all legal content that has been uploaded makes it difficult to help people experiencing violence. In their efforts to abolish the porn industry, they are not looking for solutions to help survivors of abuse,” he said in statements shared by the aforementioned outlet.