It all happened when we tried to discover the competitor who was hiding under the mask of a donkey.

The first episode of the show aired on Saturday evening The Masked Singerthe new Rai Uno variety show always at the helm Milly Carlucci. This year as jurors are there Iva Zanicchi, Flavio Insinna, Serena Bortone, Francesco Facchinetti And Christian De Sica.

Just Iva became the protagonist of a gaffe live. Let’s start by saying that on Saturday evening Milly had to fight the battle for the share with the first evening episode of Friends on Channel 5.

We know Iva Zanicchi she is always very nice with her jokes that make you laugh a lot. During the evening, after the performance of the Donkey mask, the jurors had to hypothesize the name of the artist who was hidden behind the mask.

Iva came up with a name that was evidently impossible to be there on stage at that moment. For Iva Zanicchi under the mask of Chiuchino there was Cristiano Malgioglio.

Which is impossible because the singer has already participated last year and it is therefore unlikely that he was also in this edition. And then because he is committed to ad Friends as a judge.

Milly Carlucci, after hearing the gaffe, immediately tried to clarify the impossibility of the name. “It’s not possible, it’s working on another network” – said the presenter. “Can we cancel Malgioglio? We cancel Malgioglio” – Iva’s answer as soon as she realized the gaffe.

On the web they are unleashed on this nice episode. “Iva Zanicchi says Malgioglio is behind the mask when Malgioglio is on Canale 5 acting as a judge, all this breaks me” – wrote a fan on Twitter.

But Iva always looking for the singer who is hidden behind the mask of the donkey has shot out another unlikely name: “Is it Memo Remigi?” – he said. Embarrassment in the studio given that Memo was removed from Rai after the unpleasant episode that happened on Today is another day to the detriment of Jessica Morlacchi.