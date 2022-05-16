Benefited from food inflation, large food companies generated $1.5 trillion last year and earned more than $155 billion, putting some of them in the top 100 of the world’s largest companies.

According to Forbes, Nestlé is the most valuable company in the industry and the best-selling company in 2021, with $93 billion in sales. The company has a portfolio with absolutely everything in the genre, from frozen products, bottled water to its own coffee, Nespresso.

In Forbes’ overall ranking, the Forbes Global 2000, Nestlé is the 46th best-selling company in the world. In second place among food, Pepsico ended 2021 with nearly $80 billion in revenue, followed by AB InBev with $54 billion, Coca-Cola and Mondelez.

The top 20 most valuable companies in the food industry in 2022:

1 – Nestlé;

2 – PepsiCo;

3 – AB InBev;

4 – Coca-Cola;

5 – Mondelez International;

6 – Archer-Daniels-Midland Company;

7 – Diageo;

8 – Kweichow Mutai Co.;

9 – Tyson Foods;

10 – Danone;

11 – Kraft Heinz;

12 – Wilmar International;

13 – JBS;

14 – Heineken Holding;

15 – Keurig Dr. Pepper;

16 – General Mills;

17 – Pernod Ricard;

18 – FEMSA;

19 – Bunge Limited;

20 – Muyuan Foodstuff Co.