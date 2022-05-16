Colombia national team: Argentine coach, who is not Gareca, and could arrive

After the rumor resounded in the country’s media that Ricardo el ‘Tigre’ Gareca could be the coach of the Colombian National Team, despite remaining as coach of Peru, now the versions about the future helmsman of the tricolor come from the foreign press.

In the last few hours, the Argentine journalist Martin Liberman, from ‘ESPN’, put on the table a name that had not been heard in the rumors that have swarmed since the departure of Valle del Cauca’s Reinaldo Rueda: Eduardo’s, the ‘Toto’ Berizzo.

‘I know that in Colombia it is scheduled’

Martin Liberman, Argentine journalist.

During a recent broadcast of the program ‘DebateF’, from ‘Star+’, Liberman commented on the possibility that Berizzo would have of managing the Colombian National Team.

“I know that Berizzo told someone who approached him with a possibility of the Colombian National Team: ‘Yes, yes, move on…'”the television host commented at the outset.

Later, a colleague of his stated: “Berizzo is the number one candidate to manage the Chilean National Team.”

“I know that in Colombia it is scheduled too”Liberman replied.

(Also: Byron Castillo and Ecuador: Fifa decision for ‘irregularity’ in document).

‘Toto’ Berizzo comes from being the coach of Paraguay, a country with which he did not achieve the goal of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. In his career he has directed three clubs in Spain: Celta, Sevilla and Athletic de Bilbao.

So far, no person from the Colombian Football Federation has spoken about the possibility of Berizzo as national coach.

