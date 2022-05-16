Tuesday, May 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Colombia national team: Argentine coach, who is not Gareca, and could arrive

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Selection Colombia vs. bolivia

Press versions suggest that the priority in the country would be to go for a foreign coach.

After the rumor resounded in the country’s media that Ricardo el ‘Tigre’ Gareca could be the coach of the Colombian National Team, despite remaining as coach of Peru, now the versions about the future helmsman of the tricolor come from the foreign press.

In the last few hours, the Argentine journalist Martin Liberman, from ‘ESPN’, put on the table a name that had not been heard in the rumors that have swarmed since the departure of Valle del Cauca’s Reinaldo Rueda: Eduardo’s, the ‘Toto’ Berizzo.

See also  Tigres suffers headaches with two footballers

‘I know that in Colombia it is scheduled’

Martin Liberman

Martin Liberman, Argentine journalist.

During a recent broadcast of the program ‘DebateF’, from ‘Star+’, Liberman commented on the possibility that Berizzo would have of managing the Colombian National Team.

“I know that Berizzo told someone who approached him with a possibility of the Colombian National Team: ‘Yes, yes, move on…'”the television host commented at the outset.

Later, a colleague of his stated: “Berizzo is the number one candidate to manage the Chilean National Team.”

“I know that in Colombia it is scheduled too”Liberman replied.

(Also: Byron Castillo and Ecuador: Fifa decision for ‘irregularity’ in document).

‘Toto’ Berizzo comes from being the coach of Paraguay, a country with which he did not achieve the goal of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. In his career he has directed three clubs in Spain: Celta, Sevilla and Athletic de Bilbao.

So far, no person from the Colombian Football Federation has spoken about the possibility of Berizzo as national coach.

See also  Xavi's 5 concerns to face Betis

More news

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Colombia #national #team #Argentine #coach #Gareca #arrive

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Here the new look at Cyberpunk: Edgerunners | Atomix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.