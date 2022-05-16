Colombia national team: Argentine coach, who is not Gareca, and could arrive

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Press versions suggest that the priority in the country would be to go for a foreign coach.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 16, 2022, 09:57 AM
After the rumor resounded in the country’s media that Ricardo el ‘Tigre’ Gareca could be the coach of the Colombian National Team, despite remaining as coach of Peru, now the versions about the future helmsman of the tricolor come from the foreign press.
In the last few hours, the Argentine journalist Martin Liberman, from ‘ESPN’, put on the table a name that had not been heard in the rumors that have swarmed since the departure of Valle del Cauca’s Reinaldo Rueda: Eduardo’s, the ‘Toto’ Berizzo.
‘I know that in Colombia it is scheduled’
During a recent broadcast of the program ‘DebateF’, from ‘Star+’, Liberman commented on the possibility that Berizzo would have of managing the Colombian National Team.
“I know that Berizzo told someone who approached him with a possibility of the Colombian National Team: ‘Yes, yes, move on…'”the television host commented at the outset.
Later, a colleague of his stated: “Berizzo is the number one candidate to manage the Chilean National Team.”
“I know that in Colombia it is scheduled too”Liberman replied.
(Also: Byron Castillo and Ecuador: Fifa decision for ‘irregularity’ in document).
‘Toto’ Berizzo comes from being the coach of Paraguay, a country with which he did not achieve the goal of qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. In his career he has directed three clubs in Spain: Celta, Sevilla and Athletic de Bilbao.
So far, no person from the Colombian Football Federation has spoken about the possibility of Berizzo as national coach.
More news
SPORTS
May 16, 2022, 09:57 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Colombia #national #team #Argentine #coach #Gareca #arrive
Leave a Reply