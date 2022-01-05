Originally perhaps a short circuit caused by a refrigerator in the kitchen

The intervention of the firefighters at the small port of Nervi

Genoa – A fire has broken out in the restaurant “da Pino” local historian that finds space at the small port of Nervi. Most likely, a short circuit caused by a refrigerator in the kitchen triggered the flames in the late afternoon. Damage was recorded at the entrance to the restaurant.

In a short time, they arrived on the spot the fire brigade who put out the stake; along with the firefighters were also present the soldiers of the public assistance from Nervia.

A section of the bay has been closed to the public for safety reasons.