Originally perhaps a short circuit caused by a refrigerator in the kitchen
Genoa – A fire has broken out in the restaurant “da Pino” local historian that finds space at the small port of Nervi. Most likely, a short circuit caused by a refrigerator in the kitchen triggered the flames in the late afternoon. Damage was recorded at the entrance to the restaurant.
In a short time, they arrived on the spot the fire brigade who put out the stake; along with the firefighters were also present the soldiers of the public assistance from Nervia.
A section of the bay has been closed to the public for safety reasons.
#Nervi #flames #restaurant #Pino #marina #Fire #brigade #intervention
Leave a Reply