Dubai (WAM)

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai won two international awards and another regional award in the field of human resources and development in 2021. The Authority won the Golden Category for “Leadership Program” and the Bronze Category for the “Future Leaders Program” in the International Stevie Awards Program. “Government Summit for Human Resources” category “Best Organization of the Year – Best Happiness Initiative” for the “Employee Experience” initiative. These achievements come as part of the Authority’s unremitting efforts to promote a culture of institutional excellence and leadership.