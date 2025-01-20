Rushing is not a good advisor. But neither Rosa nor Manu remembered the saying during their participation in Pasapalabra this monday, making many mistakes in The Rosco of the day.

The jackpot, which does not stop growing, is already at 1,120,000 eurosbut neither of the two contestants managed to take it at the beginning of the week on Roberto Leal’s program.

The first to start playing was Manu, who had accumulated 145 seconds in the day’s program, but The rush and haste made him make a mistake on B.

Rosa, for her part, had 140 seconds to respond to the 25 letters of Rosco. Answered A and He decided to say the word after seeing what had happened to his opponent..

In the exchange of turns, The Galician added her first failure in the Eso both participants were left without pot options in the first letters.

Rosa was the first to reach Z with 15 hits, 31 seconds and one error on his marker. Manu, for his part, did it in the next turn with the same successes and failures as his rival, but with 35 seconds of time to face the second round.

Rosa, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

That was when the Galician made her second mistake, in D, while Manu continued steadily towards victory, especially when her opponent made a mistake in F and T, adding four errors and 19 successes.

Manu was proclaimed winner of the daydespite her initial error, with 20 hits and one miss, so Rosa will have to risk her continuity in Pasapalabra in The Blue Chair of the next program.