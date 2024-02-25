The fabulous South Korean boyband ASTRO celebrated its eighth anniversary since its debut. Since it is a very special occasion, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, MJ and Sanha prepared a beautiful surprise for AROHA (name of your fandom). It was launching the digital single “Circles” as a gift for his millions of fans around the world. This song has many mixed feelings for both the band and the fans, as it is the first song they released in almost two years. Likewise, it is the first one they recorded after the release of Rocky and the sudden death of Moonbin.

JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, MJ and maknae Sanha, member of STAR, Through “Circles” they express their deep gratitude to their fans, who have been with them for eight years“and they hope that their precious memories do not disappear and that they remain for a long time,” the entertainment company highlighted in a statement. Fantasywhich launched and features the boy band, which debuted in February 2016, during the third generation of K-Pop. The first mini album they released was “Spring Up”, with the title track “Hide & Seek”.

South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, music producer, dancer, actor and model Park Jin Woo, better known as ASTRO leader JinJin participated in the writing, composition and production of “Circles”song with which commemorates the eighth anniversary of the band and AROHA (short for “ASTRO Hearts All Fans”).

The MV that accompanies the release of “Circles”, shows some moving episodes of the daily life of the members of ASTRO, outside the spotlight, as well as moments from the recording of the single. It is worth mentioning that the last release the boy band made was their third studio album, “Drive to the Starry Road”, in May 2022. “The members, who are active in various fields such as acting, entertainment and musicals , celebrate their eighth anniversary since their debut through 'Circles' and promise a future full of unchanging synergy and new beginnings“, he pointed Fantagio Entertainment.

“When the breeze blows, when it announces the arrival of spring, I'm waiting, waiting for you to come and hold me, at the end of the dark tunnel, when a bright light calls to me, I'm waiting, waiting, that's you calling, calling”, says a part of “Circles”the new ASTRO song. “Every day we spend together, the future that will come, we go in circles, every day from today, the future that will be written, back to a beginning that will never end, we go in circles.”

