Jasmine Buha was only 19 years old: this is the victim of the accident in Aprilia.

This morning a tragic accident occurred in Aprilia and more precisely in via Nettunese. A truck hit a girl who was traveling on a motorcycle and despite this it did not even stop to help her.

Jasmine Buha

Here’s who the sweetest one was Jasmine Buha.

Tragic accident takes 19-year-old Jasmine Buha’s life

The poor girl was only 19 years old Jasmine Buha, a girl who this morning walked for the last time a road she used to travel on several occasions. The 19 year old died in a brutal road accident as he was crossing Nettuno Street.

Archive photo

The girl was travelling on board a motorcycle as a passenger, when a truck hit her on the head, knocking her to the ground. The injuries sustained in the collision took the better of this young life, as the girl died instantly.

The truck in question didn’t even stopped to try to help the girl. For this reason the investigators are examining the Images coming from the surveillance cameras. The driver of the truck is in fact accused of manslaughter and failure to provide assistance.

Who was the sweetest musician?

Jasmine Buha She was a girl who had many dreams and aspirations. Her favorite thing to do in the world was to play the violinwhich is why everyone described her as extremely gifted in this discipline.

Location of the accident

Also to remember the victim are the professors of the girl, who had instructed her to further her studies in music after finishing middle school. For this reason Jasmine had decided to enroll in the Manzoni High School of Latinaas it is precisely here that a musical address.

Jasmine did not deserve to die and above all her life should not have been neglected as it was. It is not clear how the driver of the heavy goods vehicle was able to continue his journey without providing assistance following theaccident. We therefore gather around pain of poor Jasmine’s family and friends.