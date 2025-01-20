“I am going to declare an emergency on the southern border”: the first measures announced by Trump as president

The new president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced his first decrees a few minutes after taking office: “Today I will sign a series of historic executive orders. With these actions we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense. It’s all a matter of common sense.”

Ahead of his inauguration, media outlets reported that Trump would declare a “national emergency” at the border, according to an incoming White House official, who has said the president will send additional personnel, including the military, to the southern divide. of the United States.

Mexico, in the spotlight

The president is expected to issue an executive order to reinstate the ‘Stay in Mexico’ program, which forced migrants and asylum seekers to remain in Mexican territory while their procedures to enter the United States were resolved. This program, officially known as Migrant Protection Protocols, came into effect in January 2019 during Trump’s first term (2017-2021) and continued to be applied in the first months of Joe Biden’s Administration, until it was eliminated in August 2022.

Another of the decrees seeks to eliminate citizenship by birth for the children of immigrants in an irregular situation, a right protected by the Constitution, which establishes that every person born in the United States automatically obtains nationality, regardless of the immigration status of their parents. However, even if Trump issues an executive order on this issue, it is not clear what legal effects it would have, since modifying this principle could require a constitutional change, which entails a much more complex process.

The executive orders will also direct the federal government to resume construction of the wall on the border with Mexico, one of the key promises of Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Trump’s other plans on immigration include: instructing the military to prioritize the United States border and territorial integrity; end the “catch and release” policy; end asylum and close the border to immigrants who enter irregularly.

On the other hand, according to Reuters, it will suspend refugee resettlement for at least four months. American media anticipate that the decrees aimed at remaking immigration policies will face legal and logistical obstacles.

Likewise, Trump has confirmed his intention to rename the Gulf of Mexico: “In a short time we are going to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.” However, the internationally recognized name of the Gulf of Mexico – an ocean basin contained between the coastlines of Mexico, the United States and Cuba – cannot be unilaterally modified by a country.

He has also assured that Panama is violating the agreement with the US on the Panama Canal: “China is operating the Panama Canal and we did not give it to China. We gave it to Panama. And we are going to recover it,” he stated defiantly.

The only two genders, according to Trump

In another vein, Trump will sign a decree declaring that the federal government will recognize only two genders: male and female. “This week I will end the government’s policy of attempting to socially mainstream race and gender into all aspects of public and private life. Starting today, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female,” he promised at the inauguration ceremony.

This will cancel parts of an order that President Joe Biden signed on his first day in office four years ago and could restrict access to gender-affirming health care and sports competitions for some transgender people. Civil rights organizations are preparing to challenge the president’s restrictions in court.

Trump and the Republicans used transgender rights as an electoral weapon against the Democrats in the presidential and legislative elections that they won in November.

On the other hand, Trump has said that he will declare a “national energy emergency” to boost energy production in the US, with measures aimed at increasing oil extraction in Alaska and reducing crude oil prices, as well as a memorandum that contemplates a “ response of the entire Government” to inflation.

Another decree is expected to reinstate the death penalty in the field of public safety and will end the requirements that favor electric vehicles. Trump’s team claims that another order seeks to designate Mexican drug cartels and criminal gangs such as Mara Salvatrucha and Tren de Aragua as terrorist organizations, which would prohibit any type of assistance or collaboration with these groups.

Shortly after taking office, the White House reported that the new Administration will withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate agreement, a measure that Trump already adopted in his first term.

