NATO | Polish Prime Minister: Hungary promises to ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership at the beginning of the year

Hungary promises to ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership at the beginning of next year, says the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki according to news agency Reuters.

Morawiecki said that he had received a promise from the Prime Minister of Hungary From Viktor Orbán.

“I asked Prime Minister Orbán to ratify the NATO applications of Finland and Sweden as soon as possible,” Morawiecki told the press conference.

“I received a promise that the ratification will take place in the first parliamentary session next year, i.e. in a little over a month.”

Hungarian Parliament websites according to that, the first session of next year will not be until the beginning of February, i.e. more than two months from now.

Minister for Europe and Ownership Titti Tuppurainen said last weekthat Hungary’s ratification decision has no timetable.

Orbán’s chief of staff said at the beginning of November, that Hungary intends to ratify the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden before Turkey.

Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO member countries that have not yet ratified the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden.