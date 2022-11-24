Former player and protagonist of the Brazilian victory in the 2012 World Cup, Ronaldo Nazário, announced that he has Covid and that he will not be able to follow the first game of the Brazilian team in Qatar.

In a post on Twitter, Ronaldo stated that he had flu symptoms and that, at first, he didn’t care much, but that this Thursday (24th) he took an exam and it was found that he had contracted Covid.

“I’m following the Qatar Cup, I was scheduled to watch the national team’s game today at the stadium. I won’t be able to go, but I’ll be here in the crowd and I want to wish all the luck in the world to the Brazilian team, blow it up!

Despite this, he said he was fine with more severe symptoms and would be isolated for five days in a hotel room in Qatar.