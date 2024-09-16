NASA, with an article published on its website, launches a unique creative challenge, inviting artists from around the world to visualize and interpret future space explorations involving the Moon and the planet MarsThe competition, part of the agency’s broader “Moon to Mars” architecture initiative, a detailed plan for human deep-space exploration, is open to all.

Indeed, Artists of all ages and abilities, from all corners of the globe, are invited to submit artistic images representing the lunar and Martian exploration segments outlined by NASA. Winners will receive a share of the $10,000 prize pool. It is important to note that artwork created with artificial intelligence is excluded and minors under the age of 18 are not eligible to receive cash prizes, but will receive alternative awards.

THEThe competition focuses on two specific segments of the Moon to Mars architecture: Sustainable Lunar Evolution and Humans on Mars. Artistic proposals should reflect space operations, activities on the surfaces of the two celestial bodies, or both.

The first segment invites you to explore the possibilities of a long-term presence on the Moonwith increasing opportunities for science and large-scale production derived from lunar resources. This phase also includes increased international cooperation and closer interaction with the aerospace industry to build a robust lunar economy.

Humans on Mars envisions the first human missions to the red planet, building on the experiences gained from lunar exploration. Goals include Martian exploration and establishing a basis for a sustainable human presence on Mars, examining a variety of options for transportation, habitation, energy generation, in situ resource utilization, and more..

Artists can submit their works for one or both segments, specifying the category of participation in the last phase of the registration form. The submission period runs from September 12 to October 31, 2024, with judging scheduled for November and winners announced by December 17, 2024.

Image credits NASA