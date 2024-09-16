ATLUS announced a live broadcast for Persona 5: The Phantom X scheduled for next September 25th for Japan. For the occasion, the official account of the game is inaugurated on X.

Persona 5: The Phantom X will also be present at the Tokyo Game Show 2024which will be held from September 26 to 29 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba.

The free-to-play role-playing game, published by Perfect World Games and developed by Black Wings Game Studiowas first launched on PC, iOS and Android on April 12 in China, followed on April 18 by Taiwan and South Korea.

ATLUS has not yet officially confirmed the game’s release in Japan and the rest of the world, but has already stated that “future expansion in Japan and around the world is being evaluated.”

Source: ATLUS away Gematsu