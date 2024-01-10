It has been more than a year since the special live came out by Konami in which we saw the reveal of a remake of Silent Hill 2which is developed by Bloober Team, but until now we have not seen anything beyond that first short advance. However, it looks like things are going to change a lot within the next few days, with seemingly good news for those waiting for this particular video game.

The first clue to all this is that it has been mentioned that Konami is looking to set the mood for 2024 in a positive way with several games, and one of them is surely the one already mentioned, since there are no more mentions of other projects that are in the pipeline. Of course, it could also be about the readaptation of Metal Gear Solid 3 which now bears the nickname Deltaand from what is shown in the videos, it seems that it will exploit the capabilities of Unreal Engine 5.

On the other hand, Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team , mentions that they are excited about this game, and that the company in charge of promoting it shouldn't take long to release news, and that may make some sense. Here is his statement:

It is Konami who develops the promotional campaign. We believe that promotion will begin very soon. This is a contract job, but we are so empowered in all projects that income matters to us too. Even though they are IP presented and given by a distributor, we still have our share. It all depends on how you sell the game.

It is worth mentioning that Bloober Team is having a satisfactory year, because not only are they working with Konami to bring back Silent Hill, since they are in Project C, new IP with Private Division in which they will surely follow the path of horror but with a higher focus on the studio's creativity. So, there will be various news for 2024, and it is very possible that we will see the game Konami in a rumored State of Play for February, being the strong card of the event.

Remember that this remake is currently only planned for PS5 and PC.

Via: Bankier

Editor's note: It's about time they show us something, it's literally been more than a year since the initial announcement with nothing in between. And now the only thing we hear are rumors due to the lack of information on the part of Konami, which by the way so far have not led to a single success.