Nigerian international Osimhen, who is in Côte d'Ivoire to participate in the African Cup of Nations, told CBS Sports last Tuesday that he had “already made a decision about the next step in his career.”

“We knew Osimhen's next destination since the summer. We knew very well that he would go to Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or an English team,” De Laurentiis told reporters on Friday.

Osimhen, who moved to Napoli in 2020 in a club-record deal of 70 million euros ($76 million) that may rise to 80 million euros with other additions, was a pivotal player last season when the club won the league title for the first time in 33 years.

Osimhen ended the season as top scorer in the Italian League with 26 goals.

His contract was extended last month until June 2026, and Italian media reported that the new deal included a penalty clause ranging between 120 and 130 million euros.

De Laurentiis also denied that Mourinho would replace Walter Mazzarri.

After the Portuguese coach was dismissed from coaching Roma earlier this month, many rumors arose about his future, and reports linked him to the possibility of training in Saudi Arabia or leading Napoli.

The Napoli president added, “Mourinho has nothing to do with Naples. I think his future will be outside Italy. Certainly not in Naples.”