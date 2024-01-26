The milestone occurred last January 18 in the Congress of Deputies and was ratified this Friday the 26th in the Senate, when parliamentarians approved the third reform of the Spanish Constitution, since its writing in 1978. In one of the moments of greatest polarization in The country, the ruling party (PSOE), the opposition party (PP) and six other parliamentary groups have reached an agreement to eliminate the word “disabled” from article 49 of the constitution and adopt the term “people with disabilities.”

“It is the greatest consensus in the Cortes that has been achieved in recent years and the closest thing to unanimity that we will see in a long time,” highlighted Alberto Durán, who was present last Thursday at the Senate vote as vice president of the group. ONCE, which ensures the inclusion of blind people. In Spain there are more than 4.3 million people with some type of disability, which represents almost 10% of the country's total population, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The constitutional reform was approved by 312 votes in favor and 32 against by the far-right party, Vox, which rejected the initiative in both Chambers. When the result was known, a wave of applause thundered in the chamber and the deputies turned towards the rostrum to greet the people with disabilities who were attentively following the debate on the law.

Among them was Anxo Queiruga (51 years old), who worked on drafting the law as he was the president of the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities (COCEMFE). “It is a demand that we have been waiting for for more than 20 years,” Queiruga told France 24, for whom the modification of the Magna Carta symbolizes the change “from a medical assistance model to a model of rights, focused on the autonomy of the person.” .

Anxo Queiruga, president of the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities. © Image provided

Lourdes Méndez, Vox representative in Congress, has justified from the lectern her party's unfavorable vote “for the sake of deep respect” for people with disabilities who, according to the representative, have been used as “screens” by the Government. to hide that a constant and continuous blow is being dealt to the rule of law.” Queiruga, who listened the eight minutes of Méndez's speech From the podium, he considers that “the position of the Vox deputy was a total lack of respect” and adds: “It is not being in the world and not knowing the disabled sector.”

But while some defended the vote unfavorable to the reform, others encouraged their support, such as Emilio Sáez, a PSOE deputy, who has suffered from poliomyelitis since he was three years old. The parliamentarian took the floor in the chamber to narrate, in first person, the evolution of the term to refer to people with disabilities: “In the 70s, in writing, the State called me subnormal; in the 80s, invalid; in the 90s, disabled. Paradoxes of life! “I was called handicapped the same year that I managed to become runner-up in the world in wheelchair athletics,” the deputy said ironically, referring to the reform as an issue of “justice with people who have some type of disability, because “a word is powerful.”

Along the same lines, the journalist Vicky Bendito (52 years old) defends that the reform “has a great background. It's not just changing one word for another.” Bendito, who was born with Treacher Collins syndrome that led to deafness, is the author of multiple reports on people with disabilities, such as an x-ray of this population in Africa or the Open Doors Day without barriers in the Congress of Deputies in 2013. Bendito's texts can be consulted on your web portal, which greets the viewer with the question: “Who would think of being born deaf and becoming a journalist?” To which the journalist responds: “Me!”

Vicky Bendito, journalist and defender of the rights of people with disabilities. © Image provided

In 2018, the communicator called for a collecting signatures on the Change.org platform titled “I am deaf, not handicapped, even though the Constitution says so.” Her petition was supported by 81,816 signatories. Five years later, he remembers with emotion that “the proposal is approved,” from the mouth of the vice president of Congress. “I couldn't wait for the debate to end and they would vote, but when they voted I exploded with joy,” Bendito describes, “there were people who were crying… others who were laughing.”

The term “disabled”, which today has called for harmony in a tense political environment, was at the time a great milestone for people with disabilities, who were present for the first time in the Magna Carta. But that was in 1978, since then the world has refined its fight for inclusion, as proven by the signing of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, in which the term “people with disabilities” was coined. The document, signed by 135 countries, came into force in Spain in 2008. Blessed brings up this agreement to argue that the modification to article 49 “is not only a matter of dignity for people with disabilities, but of legislative coherence.”

The Spanish Magna Carta is one of the least amended in Europe. Only two previous reforms have been carried out: in 1992, to allow EU citizens to vote in municipal elections in the country of residence – an essential requirement for the signing of the Treaty of Maastricht, one of the fundamental and constitutive texts of the European Union — and in 2011, to prioritize the payment of public debt above other items in the General State Budgets.

On average, Spain reforms its Constitution every 21.5 years, a figure that only Denmark surpasses (every 43 years) and Romania (every 30 years). Sweden, with a Constitution drafted four years before the Spanish one, has reformed it 34 times.

More than an achievement it is an impulse

People with disabilities celebrate the achievement of rewriting the Constitution, although, far from taking it as a point of arrival, they receive it as an impulse to chain more demands. “Visibility and social attention have been achieved so that the next changes take much less time,” says Durán, from ONCE.

Accessibility remains an unsolved problem. Queiruga recalls that “there are still 100,000 people imprisoned in their homes” because they do not have an elevator or other access mechanism to their residence, according to COCEMFE figures. Furthermore, the president of the entity points out, there is a gap that leaves people with disabilities outside the cities unprotected: “For people in rural areas the situation is totally different. We must provide resources so that they have similar services to people who live in cities,” he says.

A visually impaired person explores the ONCE Typhlological Museum, in Madrid, on January 23, 2024. © Juan José Martínez

The disabled population in Spain has an employment rate of 35%, which represents more than 40 percentage points compared to citizens without disabilities. according to INE figures. In the educational field, only 17% of people with disabilities of active age have higher education, according to a 2022 ONCE Foundation study.

Linguistic transformations also have ground to cover. It is not the same to say “disabled people” to “people with disabilities,” says Bendito, who considers that the first form “objectifies” and reduces the subject to his own pathology. “We are people, we are not our disability,” he concludes.

A more accessible world

One of the temples of accessibility in Spain is the Typhological Museum (for people with visual disabilities) of the ONCE, in Madrid. In this museum, touching is not prohibited, in fact, it is almost a requirement for every visitor. Among colossal models of the main monuments of the world, blind people can walk with their hands the contours of the Eiffel Tower, the London Bridge or the Taj Mahal, with a free audio guide system that makes the tour possible for any blind person, without need for help. The infrastructure is sober, minimalist, to avoid unnecessary obstacles to visitors. All the signs in the venue are in Braille, including the explanatory sheets of the museum pieces.

Two people with visual disabilities explore the ONCE Typhlological Museum, in Madrid, on January 23, 2024. © Juan José Martínez

It was in this Museum where the photographer Jose Manuel Magano inaugurated on January 24 the “Much to see” exhibition. The artist, who has progressively lost his vision, invented a methodology to keep his passion alive. “I usually take the photos with my partner. “I go to places that I already know and, as a souvenir, I take the photograph.” He usually asks his partner what kind of light there is that day, if there is any new element in the frame or if fog predominates that day, one of his favorite elements. Magano's photos are gloomy and hazy. “I darken the photos because I am in a darker situation. The light was a priority, but now I am in a very dark process where almost everything has faded to black,” the artist details to France 24.

José Manuel Magano, visually impaired photographer, during the presentation of “Mucho por ver”, on January 23, 2024. © Juan José Martínez

When he spoke in a room full of curious people who wanted to see his work, the photographer celebrated the constitutional reform approved by the legislature: “Finally, people with a disability are no longer handicapped or handicapped,” although he confesses that He is little affected by this change, since he never felt like one. “Eyes will be needed to see, but not to look.”